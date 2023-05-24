Advertisement
Killorglin’s RDI Hub is Digital Business winner in .IE Digital Town Awards

May 24, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Killorglin's RDI Hub is Digital Business winner in .IE Digital Town Awards
Killorglin’s RDI Hub has won a top accolade at the .IE Digital Town Awards.

It was announced as the overall winner in the Digital Business category, at a ceremony this afternoon, winning €6,000.

The IE Digital Town Awards recognise and reward digitally inspired projects run by towns and local community groups, and are organised by.IE, the national registry for .ie domain names.

In total, 22 town and community digital projects were recognised at this year’s awards.

Killorglin’s RDI Hub Digital Business initiative won the Digital Business category, with a prize of €6,000.

It was developed to help create new products, services, and jobs in the South West.

It’s transformed Kerry into a globally connected digital technology innovation, enterprise, and skillset hotspot, boosting economic growth.

The RDI Hub runs numerous programmes including hackathons, which bring together local communities to solve real-world, everyday societal or economic challenges.

It’s also organised a STEM passport programme, with graduates gaining a 50 point Leaving Cert bonus.

The hub also provides ongoing supports for scaling companies to attract investment and create jobs.

The RDI Hub in Killorglin is backed by Fexco, Munster Technological University, and Kerry County Council.

