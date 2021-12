Brian Jones' EUROSPAR Killorglin is supporting the St Vincent de Paul Empty Plate Appeal.

Nearly one third of all calls received each year by SVP is a request for food. To help, Jones' EUROSPAR is asking customers to place any non-perishable items in a designated trolley.

Jones' EUROSPAR will also be making an additional donation from selected own-brand sales. The Empty Plate Appeal is taking place through Christmas and into early New Year.