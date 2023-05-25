Killorglin RDI Hub CEO says it can support people who have lost jobs in tech sector

Killorglin’s RDI Hub is the perfect place for people who have lost their jobs in the tech sector in recent months to pursue their own ideas.

That’s the view of RDI Hub CEO Liam Cronin, who was speaking as the RDI Hub scooped the top prize in the Digital Business category at the .IE Digital Town Awards yesterday afternoon.

The RDI Hub was developed to help create new products, services, and jobs in the South West.

Almost 500 Meta employees in Ireland will lose their jobs in the latest round of cuts in the bigger tech companies.

RDI Hub CEO Liam Cronin says these people who have experience and have an idea will receive huge support from the RDI Hub.