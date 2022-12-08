Advertisement
Killorglin man remanded in custody on assault charges

Dec 8, 2022 10:12 By radiokerrynews
Killorglin man remanded in custody on assault charges
A Killorglin man has been further remanded in custody in relation to assault and burglary charges.

Emmet McCarthy, with an address at 114 Iveragh Park, Killorglin appeared by video link at Tralee District Court.

The charges relate to separate incidents last weekend in which Mr McCarthy is alleged to have first assaulted a female at her place of work in Killorglin.

He later broke into a property in the town and when the female fled to a neighbouring property he is alleged to have followed her and carried out a further assault.

The court heard that the injured party received bruising and soft tissue injuries.

Mr McCarthy was remanded in custody to appear again before Tralee District Court on December 21st.

