Killorglin man further remanded on burglary and assault charges

A Killorglin man facing assault and burglary charges has been further remanded in custody.

Emmet McCarthy, formerly of 114 Iveragh Park Killorglin, faces charges for the alleged incidents which occurred on December 3rd.

It’s alleged that Mr McCarthy assaulted a woman at her place of work in Killorglin, and carried out a further assault after following her to another property.

He has been further remanded in Cork prison, to appear for hearing before a special sitting of Tralee District Court on May 30th.