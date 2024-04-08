Advertisement
News

Killorglin man appeals to sailing clubs to get involved in a new multiple sclerosis initiative

Apr 8, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
A Killorglin man is appealing to sailing clubs to get involved in a new initiative supporting people with multiple sclerosis.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, who was diagnosed with MS five years ago, says his life has been transformed by spending time at sea.

He is starting an Irish chapter of the Oceans of Hope charity, in conjunction with MS Ireland.

A pilot Introduction to Sailing Day for people with multiple sclerosis will take place at the Irish National Sailing School in Dublin this Wednesday, the 10th of April.

Mr Fitzpatrick says sailing is a great sport to grow self-confidence:

