Killorglin announces digital heritage trail

Killorglin has created a digital heritage trail.

The trail has 20 points in the town where people can access information on each buildings historical significance.

People can access information on historical sites in the town by scanning a QR code on plaques placed on the buildings.

Advertisement

Using their mobile phone, people can scan the QR code and it links to information on the Killorglin Archives Society’s website.

Places of interest include the birthplace of Tom Barry an Irish Republican and IRA Chief of Staff in the 1930s and the birthplace of Máirín Cregan an Irish Nationalist and famed author and playwright.

Munster Technology University Tralee developed the customised software, Slogadh Signs designed the plaques and Fexco’s IT created the webpages.

Advertisement

The initiative was supported by LEADER Rural Tourism Project run by the South Kerry Development Partnership and Kerry County Council.

The Digital Heritage Trail was launced by Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, Norma Foley.