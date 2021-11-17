Killarney's last two Presentation nuns leave

The last two nuns living in Killarney's Presentation Convent have left ending the religious sisters' presence in the town which had stretched back more than 200 years.

The sisters who had lived in the order's convent have joined other communities in the county.

The Presentation Sisters established a convent and school in Killarney in 1793 - the first to be established outside of Cork where it was founded by Nano Nagle. Since then, the order has played an important role in education as well as supporting those in need in the town.

The Presentation Sisters have gifted land which was part of the convent grounds for a proposed new school to replace the existing St Brigid's Presentation Secondary School. The order says the demand for places at the school has outgrown its current accommodation.

The sisters hope this generous gift will ensure that the legacy of Nano Nagle and the Presentation ethos will live on in Killarney. The Presentation Sisters say as the focus is on the development of the new school, there are no immediate plans for the future of the convent building and remaining grounds.

