Killarney woman who died in unexplained circumstances named locally

A woman who was found dead in unexplained circumstances in Killarney has been named locally.

The body of Miriam Burns was found in a housing estate around 1.15pm yesterday.

The scene at Miriam Burns’ house in Ardshanavooley remains sealed off this morning as gardaí investigate the circumstances around her death.

They’re said to be treating the death of the pensioner as unexplained and are awaiting the results of a post mortem, likely to be carried out today, to determine the course of that investigation.

The body of the 75-year-old grandmother was discovered around lunchtime yesterday after the alarm was raised by neighbours.

Her body remains at the scene this morning and gardaí are conducting door to door inquiries.