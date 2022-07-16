Killarney woman recognised for her work with the Cardiac Response Unit

A Killarney woman has been honoured at the MACE Unsung Heroes Community Awards.

Bridget Delaney, who’s a volunteer with the Killarney Cardiac Response Unit, was recognised as the overall winner for her work in supporting the National Ambulance Service.

Ms Delaney responds to calls relating to heart attacks, cardiac arrests, choking and strokes.

She’s been a volunteer with the Killarney Cardiac Response Unit since it was set up in 2015 and has responded to a large volume of calls to those in need no matter the time, day and night.

Kerry was successful on the double this year as the MACE Kilgarvan team was selected to receive the MACE Store Team Award for their work within the Kilgarvan community.