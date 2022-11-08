Killarney to Farranfore bypass plans to be displayed through public consultation

Plans for the N22 Killarney to Farranfore bypass will be displayed through public consultation this month and in December.

At the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, Kerry County Council senior roads engineer, Paul Curry, said the draft option selection report is now complete and has been peer reviewed by TII.

Mr Curry said the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor will be displayed through Public Consultation until the end of the year.

Advertisement

Following this, feedback and submissions will be considered by the project team, before the preferred route corridor is finalised and the design phase will begin.

The information was provided following a motion from Independent councillor Brendan Cronin, who asked the council for an update on the bypass route.