Killarney successful in bid to host major German travel conference

Nov 16, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Killarney successful in bid to host major German travel conference
Killarney has been successful in its bid to host the prestigious German DER Touristik Academy in the INEC, between 3-6 April, 2022. The Academy is an educational and incentive event run by one of the largest tour operators in Mainland Europe and will be attended by 200 travel agents and influential travel journalists next year. This is the first overseas event by DER Touristik, Germany, since COVID-19 and is being supported by Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland and Limerick Travel. The team from DER Touristik are in Killarney today (Tuesday 16th November) to meet with Irish tourism providers in both accommodation, activities and attractions to learn more of how they can become part of this event with the German operator in 2022. Included at the meeting were, Susann Haertel, Head of Sales Promotion, DER Campus Team, Monika Hirschland, Project Manager Sales Promotion, DER Campus Team, Katharina Barry, Head of Northern and Eastern Europe, Der Touristik, Christian Ruebel, Tourism Ireland Marketing Operations Manager Central Europ, Sineád Murray, Tourism Ireland, Kevin Keogh, Senior Vice President Sales, DER Touristik, Dino Steinkamp, Director Europe, Sports and Groups DER Touristik, Nadine Lehmann, Head, Tourism Ireland German, Louise Mulcahy, Limerick Travel Peter Brazil, Director, Limerick Travel, Breffní Ingerton, Business Tourism Director, Gleneagle Group, Yvonne Muldoon, Director of Sales, Aer Lingus, Oonagh Kelly, Fáilte Ireland. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivn/ FREE PIC ***
Killarney has been successful in its bid to host a major German travel conference.

The prestigious DER Touristik Academy will take place in the INEC, between April 3rd and 6th next year.

It's an educational and incentive event run by one of the largest tour operators in mainland Europe, and will be attended by 200 travel agents and influential travel journalists. This is the first overseas event by DER Touristik, Germany, since COVID-19, and is supported by Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, and Limerick Travel.

The travel academy was originally due to take place in Killarney in 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Killarney has been selected to host the 2022 event, and the DER Touristik team are in the Kerry town today to meet with tourism providers in accommodation, activities, and attractions.

Ahead of the Killarney gathering next April, the 200 attendees will also take part in pre-academy tours across Ireland. Fáilte Ireland says these present a valuable opportunity for the Irish tourism industry to sell itself to the German market. Germany is Ireland's third-largest source of visitors, and in 2019, three-quarters of a million (749,000) German visitors came to the island of Ireland.

