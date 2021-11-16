Killarney successful in bid to host major German travel conference

Killarney has been successful in its bid to host a major German travel conference.

The prestigious DER Touristik Academy will take place in the INEC, between April 3rd and 6th next year.

It's an educational and incentive event run by one of the largest tour operators in mainland Europe, and will be attended by 200 travel agents and influential travel journalists. This is the first overseas event by DER Touristik, Germany, since COVID-19, and is supported by Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, and Limerick Travel.

The travel academy was originally due to take place in Killarney in 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Killarney has been selected to host the 2022 event, and the DER Touristik team are in the Kerry town today to meet with tourism providers in accommodation, activities, and attractions.

Ahead of the Killarney gathering next April, the 200 attendees will also take part in pre-academy tours across Ireland. Fáilte Ireland says these present a valuable opportunity for the Irish tourism industry to sell itself to the German market. Germany is Ireland's third-largest source of visitors, and in 2019, three-quarters of a million (749,000) German visitors came to the island of Ireland.