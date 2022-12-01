Advertisement
Killarney students named SciFest STEM Champions 2022

Dec 1, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Killarney students named SciFest STEM Champions 2022
Three Killarney Community College sixth year students have won a national competition and are to represent Ireland in the USA.

Liam Waldron, Rachel Griffin and Luke O’Sullivan won the Yale Science and Engineering Association Award and were named SciFest STEM Champions 2022, for their investigation of Pythagoras' Theorem.

SciFest is the largest, all-island STEM - or science, technology, engineering and maths - programme for second-level students in Ireland.

The three Killarney students will now represent Ireland in Dallas, Texas at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2023.

Tarbert Comprehensive School students Jim Culhane and Paula-Eve Culhane won the Boston Scientific Grand Award runner up for their project, CPR Chest Pedal Chest Compression Device.

 

