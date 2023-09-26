Killarney solicitor says drug driving has overtaken drink driving in Kerry

Drug driving is now more prevalent in Kerry than drink driving.

That’s according to Killarney solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, who was reacting to Deputy Brendan Griffin’s statement in the Dáil, that cocaine use in the county is like a ticking timebomb.

Mr O’Connell says the number appearing before courts in Kerry related to drug use is increasing and it’s across all sectors of society.

He says if a person is convicted three times of drugs possession, they are in danger of getting a prison sentence.

Mr O’Connell says there are serious implications and recreational drug users cannot separate their behaviour from the criminality that supplies drugs.