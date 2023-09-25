Kerry TD Brendan Griffin says cocaine use among young people is a ticking timebomb

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin says the use of cocaine among young people in the county is like a ticking timebomb.

The Fine Gael deputy raised the matter in Dáil Éireann, where he said it’s accepted among some young people in Kerry that cocaine is something that’s done at the weekend.

Deputy Brendan Griffin called for a massive awareness campaign, as there are huge health implications in the short-term and long-term from cocaine use.

Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy, Hildegarde Naughton, said she absolutely agrees with Deputy Griffin’s point about raising awareness.

The Kerry Fine Gael TD added the normalisation of cocaine use has shocked him, as someone who’s not that much older than the young people he referenced.