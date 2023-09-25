Advertisement
News

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin says cocaine use among young people is a ticking timebomb

Sep 25, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD Brendan Griffin says cocaine use among young people is a ticking timebomb
Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin questioning members of the RTÉ executive at the Oireachtas Media Committee hearing.
Share this article

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin says the use of cocaine among young people in the county is like a ticking timebomb.

The Fine Gael deputy raised the matter in Dáil Éireann, where he said it’s accepted among some young people in Kerry that cocaine is something that’s done at the weekend.

Deputy Brendan Griffin called for a massive awareness campaign, as there are huge health implications in the short-term and long-term from cocaine use.

Advertisement

Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy, Hildegarde Naughton, said she absolutely agrees with Deputy Griffin’s point about raising awareness.

The Kerry Fine Gael TD added the normalisation of cocaine use has shocked him, as someone who’s not that much older than the young people he referenced.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

HSE apologises to family of woman who died following childbirth at University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement
Man killed in North Kerry road collision named locally
Post mortem takes place on man discovered in Listowel
Advertisement

Recommended

Fixtures confirmed for final round of County Championship group stages
Fears ATM operators could charge what they like for cash withdrawals
HSE apologises to family of woman who died following childbirth at University Hospital Kerry
Post mortem takes place on man discovered in Listowel
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus