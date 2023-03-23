Dealers delivered cocaine to Kerry homes during pandemic

Kerry's growing problem with cocaine abuse, was made worse by the Covid pandemic.

Listowel-based addiction counsellor Eileen Foley says users had the drug delivered to their homes during Lockdown, resulting in more becoming addicted.

She's also come across young people who've run up massive debts to drug dealers.

Earlier this week, a world-wide report found Ireland had the fourth highest rate of cocaine use per capita in the world.

Ms Foley says that in Kerry, it's mostly young people who've come forward for help - but she's also dealt with addicts in their 50s.

She says cocaine is widely available in Kerry - even in some secondary schools - and its use is not confined to any one sector of society: