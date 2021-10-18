Killarney slips significantly in litter study

Killarney has significantly slipped down the rankings in a litter survey published today.

The first post-lockdown survey by Irish Business Against Litter shows Killarney and Tralee both deemed clean to European standards but falling in the ranking of 40 areas nationwide, to 22nd and 23rd spots respectively.

Last year Killarney was in 2nd position.

Portlaoise, Leixlip and Ennis were named in the top 3 positions.

The study found no fall-off in PPE litter across the country. The report is carried out jointly by IBAL and An Taisce.