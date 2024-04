The road between Ballycasheen and Killarney town has reopened to traffic.

A male was hospitalised following the single vehicle incident.

Gardaí say the crash, involving one car, happened at around 8 o'clock this morning, near the White Bridge Caravan park, .

Meanwhile, the Tralee-Killarney road is expected to reopen in the next few minutes following a second road accident.

The minor accident took place on the N71 near the picnic layby into Killarney town.