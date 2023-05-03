Advertisement
Killarney Race Company pays tribute to Dermot Ivo O’ Sullivan Snr

May 3, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Race Company pays tribute to Dermot Ivo O' Sullivan Snr
The late Ivo O’Sullivan Snr. Photo: Valerie O’ Sullivan.
Killarney Race Company has paid tribute to one of its directors following his death.

Dermot Ivo O’ Sullivan Snr was an integral part of Killarney Race Company for over 50 years both as a board member and chairman.

Ivo played an instrumental role in the formation of the Killarney Racegoers Club, inviting like-minded individuals to join the board at Killarney Race Company, which ultimately played a major role in the development of the company and how it operates today.

He was first proposed to the board of the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee in the early 1980s, and held the position of Senior National Hunt Steward within the Turf Club.

Chairman Billy O’Sullivan, on behalf of fellow directors, management, and staff has extended his sympathies to Ivo’s family, saying he has left a long-lasting legacy within Killarney Race Company.

 

The late Ivo O’Sullivan Snr with his son and fellow Director Ivo O’Sullivan at the official opening of the new main entrance, Friday, August 19th, 2022. Photo: Valerie O’ Sullivan. The late Ivo O’Sullivan Snr with his son and fellow Director Ivo O’Sullivan at the official opening of the new main entrance, Friday, August 19th, 2022. Photo: Valerie O’ Sullivan.
