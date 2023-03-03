Killarney primary school granted planning for new extension

A Killarney primary school has been granted planning permission for a two-storey extension.

St Oliver’s Primary School at Ballycasheen was granted permission for the extension, subject to 13 conditions.

It will replace the existing prefabs at the back of the school.

Kerry Education and Training Board applied for permission for the two-storey extension, which will include three mainstream classrooms.

The building will also include three set resource rooms, and a three-classroom base special educational needs unit.

The planning application also includes the construction of a single-storey extension to the existing school building with three rooms.

The proposed development would also provide a canopy for set down parking facilities, and the relocation of parking facilities.

St Brendan’s Trust, the legal owners of the lands, gave consent for Kerry ETB to apply for planning for the extension.

One submission made on the planning application from neighbouring residents highlighted the issue of potential for parents parking outside their house.

Planners noted this was illegal parking on double yellow lines, and so was a matter for An Garda Síochána rather than planners.

The school currently has 26 mainstream classes and several designated classrooms, catering for over 650 pupils in total.