Killarney Park ranked in top 10 Irish hotels

Oct 5, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
The Killarney Park Hotel has been listed in the top 10 hotels in Ireland in this year's Condé Nast Reader's Choice Awards.

The prestigious awards recognise the highest level of luxury hospitality excellence on a global scale.

General Manager, Marcus Treacy is thanking their loyal guests and avid Condé Nast readers who voted for the Killarney Park, which is ranked at #7 in the list of top hotels in Ireland.

The Killarney Park has recently completed a new-look for its lobby, and last year unveiled a transformation of the hotel’s iconic restaurant.

Based in Killarney town centre, the Killarney Park also features the Garden Bar and The Terrace, and a spa.

Killarney’s Europe Hotel and Resort was named in the top ten resorts in Europe in the Condé Nast Traveller 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

 

