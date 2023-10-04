Killarney’s Europe Hotel and Resort in Condé Nast Traveller 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards

Killarney’s Europe Hotel and Resort has been named in the top ten resorts in Europe in the Condé Nast Traveller 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

They’re considered the most prestigious in the travel sector, the ultimate acknowledgment of excellence.

More than half a million (520,000) Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses, rating their travel experiences.

Set on the shores of Loch Léin , the Europe Hotel and Resort enjoys panoramic views across the lake to the MacGillycuddy's Reeks, and offers luxurious accommodation, three restaurants, and a spa.

Managing Director of rhe Europe Hotel and Resort, Michael Brennan, says they’re truly honoured to be recognised by Condé Nast Traveller and its readers.

He notes this accolade is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of their outstanding team, and they’ll continue to deliver a hospitality experience to impress even the most experienced of travellers.