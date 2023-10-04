Advertisement
News

Killarney’s Europe Hotel and Resort in Condé Nast Traveller 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards

Oct 4, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Killarney’s Europe Hotel and Resort in Condé Nast Traveller 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards
Share this article

Killarney’s Europe Hotel and Resort has been named in the top ten resorts in Europe in the Condé Nast Traveller 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

They’re considered the most prestigious in the travel sector, the ultimate acknowledgment of excellence.

More than half a million (520,000) Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses, rating their travel experiences.

Advertisement

Set on the shores of Loch Léin , the Europe Hotel and Resort enjoys panoramic views across the lake to the MacGillycuddy's Reeks, and offers luxurious accommodation, three restaurants, and a spa.

Managing Director of rhe Europe Hotel and Resort, Michael Brennan, says they’re truly honoured to be recognised by Condé Nast Traveller and its readers.

He notes this accolade is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of their outstanding team, and they’ll continue to deliver a hospitality experience to impress even the most experienced of travellers.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

UHK unit redecorated to honour nurse who died when driving home from night-duty
Advertisement
Green Party Minister of State doesn't expect any challenge on Shannon LNG planning decision
South Kerry woman pays tribute to charity that helped repatriate her brother's body from US
Advertisement

Recommended

800-plus acres of land and cottage in Kerry with auction starting price of over €600k
Valentia Observatory recorded most very wet days in Ireland last month
South Kerry woman pays tribute to charity that helped repatriate her brother's body from US
Green Party Minister of State doesn't expect any challenge on Shannon LNG planning decision
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus