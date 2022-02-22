Advertisement
Killarney Outlet Centre disappointed with closure of Nike

Feb 22, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Outlet Centre disappointed with closure of Nike
Management at the Killarney Outlet centre has said it is very disappointed to see the closure of the Nike Factory store.

In a statement, Paul Sherry, the outlet's manager, said it is a really sad day for the 20 staff who will lose their jobs as a result of Nike's decision.

The company had been a tenant of the Killarney Outlet Centre for 23 years but will cease to trade on March 5th.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, local Independent councillor Niall O'Callaghan said the online presence of retailers throughout the pandemic has driven businesses off the high street.

Paul Sherry says the centre is actively looking for new retailers.

 

