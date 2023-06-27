Advertisement
Killarney nursing home compliant regarding infection prevention and control

Jun 27, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
The health watchdog says a Killarney nursing home has clear governance arrangements to ensure effective infection prevention and control.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Killarney Nursing Home on Rock Road on April 19th.

This was a risk inspection to monitor the centre's compliance with infection control and the centre was found to be compliant.

The inspector noted there was comprehensive infection prevention and control guidelines, as well as clear governance arrangements in place.

The inspector also stated that residents of Killarney Nursing Home enjoyed a good quality of life.

The full report can be seen here.

