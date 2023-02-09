Advertisement
Killarney Nursing Home almost fully compliant with HIQA regulations

Feb 9, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Killarney Nursing Home has been found to be almost fully compliant with HIQA regulations.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection on November 9th last at the facility on Rock Road in the town.

It was found to be fully compliant in 15 areas, and substantially compliant with four - training and staff development, premises, individual assessment and care plans, and health care.

In order to become fully compliant, the nursing home has committed to scheduling training on an ongoing basis.

It’s also developed a new garden to ensure enough outdoor space for residents, and all care plans are to contain person-centred information, and will be reviewed routinely.

 

