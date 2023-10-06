Advertisement
News

Killarney named Ireland's Tidiest Large Town 

Oct 6, 2023 15:10 By radiokerrynews
Killarney named Ireland's Tidiest Large Town 
Killarney has been named as Ireland's Tidiest Large Town.

The winners of the 2023 SuperValu TidyTowns awards were announced today.

Killarney was the overall winner of the Ireland’s Tidiest Large Towns category.

Castlegregory Tidy Towns was highly commended in the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan category, while Sneem was named the Small Town winner in this category.

Ballyduff was named the Village and Small Town winner in the Climate Action Award.

Tralee, Killarney, Kenmare and Listowel all won gold medals, with Killarney, Kenmare and Listowel being named county first, second and third respectively.

Sneem and Portmagee were both awarded bronze medals, with Spa winning an endevour award.

Nationally, Abbeyleix in Laois has been named Ireland's Tidiest Town, Geashill in Offaly is Ireland's Tidiest Village and Ballincollig in Cork won Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

