Killarney murder accused remanded in continuing custody for two weeks

A Killarney man charged with murdering a pensioner has been remanded in custody for two weeks, when the book of evidence is expected to be served.

Billy Burns of Arlington Lodge, Church St, Tralee, appeared before Tralee District Court today.

He’s charged with the murder of 75-year-old Miriam Burns in Killarney last August.

Advertisement

Billy Burns, aged 52, of Arlington Lodge, Church St, Tralee is charged with murdering 75-year-old Miriam Burns at 45 Ardshanavooley, Killarney on a date between August 12th and 15th 2022.

He appeared in court yesterday for the first time charged with this offence, and was remanded in custody to Cork Prison to appear before today’s sitting of Tralee District Court.

Advertisement

Billy Burns was before the court this morning via video link, where his solicitor Padraig O’Connell asked for his client’s record to be altered from no fixed abode to an address at Arlington Lodge, Church St, Tralee.

He noted he would be applying for bail in the High Court for Mr Burns.

Mr O’Connell didn’t object to the State seeking a remand for two weeks to March 22nd; it’s expected the book of evidence will be ready to be served that day.

Advertisement

Judge David Waters remanded Billy Burns in continuing custody to Cork Prison, to reappear at Tralee District Court on March 22nd via video link.

If there’s certainty the book of evidence will be ready, however, Billy Burns is to be present in court that day, where he’ll be sent forward to the Central Criminal Court.

Advertisement