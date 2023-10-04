Advertisement
News

Killarney man speaks of groundbreaking successful cancer trial

Oct 4, 2023 17:29 By radiokerrynews
Killarney man speaks of groundbreaking successful cancer trial
Photo: Pexels
A Killarney man who took part in a clinical trial was cleared of prostate cancer following two weeks of radiotherapy.

Pat Somers was one of a few participants from Ireland in the international trial.

It tested whether radiotherapy could be administered in a small number of high-dose sessions rather than continuing for months; the results showed doses can be cut by three-quarters.

Retired garda Pat Somers was shocked with his cancer diagnosis after a routine test, saying he had always been fit and healthy.

He says it underlines the importance of getting regular check-ups, as an early diagnosis can give more options and remedies for a positive outcome.

The full interview with Pat Somers will be played on Kerry Today tomorrow (Thursday) from 9am.

