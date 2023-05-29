Advertisement
News

Kerry priest given all-clear from prostate cancer urging men to get tested

May 29, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry priest given all-clear from prostate cancer urging men to get tested Kerry priest given all-clear from prostate cancer urging men to get tested
Share this article

A North Kerry priest, who's received the all-clear from prostate cancer, is urging men to avail of a blood test which detects the disease.

Fr Brendan Walsh, who's parish priest of Causeway and Ballyduff, was diagnosed with cancer after it was found in his PSA blood test last year.

Fr Walsh said it was a great surprise, as he was feeling fit and healthy at the time.

Advertisement

He told parishioners at masses at the weekend, that he’s now fully recovered following treatment, after being given the all clear this week.

He said if he hadn't gotten the PSA blood test done last year, the cancer could have spread, and he's urging men to get tested.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus