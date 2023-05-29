Kerry priest given all-clear from prostate cancer urging men to get tested

A North Kerry priest, who's received the all-clear from prostate cancer, is urging men to avail of a blood test which detects the disease.

Fr Brendan Walsh, who's parish priest of Causeway and Ballyduff, was diagnosed with cancer after it was found in his PSA blood test last year.

Fr Walsh said it was a great surprise, as he was feeling fit and healthy at the time.

Advertisement

He told parishioners at masses at the weekend, that he’s now fully recovered following treatment, after being given the all clear this week.

He said if he hadn't gotten the PSA blood test done last year, the cancer could have spread, and he's urging men to get tested.