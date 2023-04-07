Killarney man sent forward for trial for murdering his mother

A Killarney man has been sent forward for trial for murdering his mother.

A book of evidence was served on 52-year-old Billy Burns of Arlington Lodge, Church St, Tralee, when he appeared before Tralee District Court.

He’s charged with the murder of 75-year-old Miriam Burns in Killarney last August.

The body of 75-year-old Miriam Burns was discovered at her home at 45 Ardshanavooley, Killarney, on August 15th 2022.

Her 52-year-old son, Billy Burns, with an address at Arlington Lodge, Church St, Tralee, is charged with her murder on a date between August 12th and 15th.

He was served with a book of evidence at Tralee District Court, where a number of relatives were present.

He was sent forward for trial to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, to the callover list, where a date for trial will be fixed.

His solicitor, Padraig O’Connell told Judge David Waters that a full application for bail was pending and the application was proceeding.

Legal aid for two counsel, including one senior counsel, has been granted.

Billy Burns was charged with the murder on March 7th and has been remanded in custody since.