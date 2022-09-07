Killarney man remanded in custody for another two weeks on theft charges

A Killarney man has been remanded in custody for a further two weeks on theft charges.

Billy Burns of no fixed abode, has been charged with theft and the unauthorised taking of a vehicle in October 2021.

The 51-year-old is the son of Miriam Burns, who was found murdered in her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, on August 15th.

Tralee District Court was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed to prosecute Mr Burns for the charges against him.

The state asked Judge Joanne Carroll for Mr Burns to be further remanded in custody for another two weeks, to allow time for the book of evidence to be prepared.

Mr Burns is entitled to bail if he can provide a fixed address, but he still has not been able to do this.

Mr Burns appeared in court via video link from Cork Prison, and defending solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, advised the court that the video link be put on mute before Mr Burns was presented.

Mr Burns was agitated and swore at Judge Carroll, who then warned him that he could find himself in contempt of court.

Mr O’Connell told the court he was astonished that this matter could go forward to the circuit court.

Mr Burns will appear before Tralee District Court again on September 21st.