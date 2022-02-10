Advertisement
Killarney man among winners of one of world's toughest arctic ultra-marathons

Feb 10, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
A Killarney man is among the winners of one of the world's toughest arctic ultra-marathons.

Kevin Leahy, who is 37, was the first to finish the 300-mile Montane Yukon Artic Ultra by foot, and he also placed second in the race overall.

The race is a multi-discipline marathon that can be done on bike, ski or by foot in Whitehorse, Canada.

Aodh Ó Currain, who is 37 and from Ballyferriter, also completed the race and came in fifth position overall, and fourth by foot.

Both Kevin and Aodh competed in temperatures of minus 25 degrees Celsius to complete the race.

 

