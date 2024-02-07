A 23-year-old Killarney man has been ordered to stay away from all direct provision centres as he stands accused of the criminal damage of one such centre.

Eamon Murphy of Curragh, Aghadoe, Killarney, appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court this morning.

Mr Murphy’s accused of criminal damage of the Harmony Inn direct provision centre of Killarney on New Year’s Day.

Garda James Daly from Killarney garda station told the court that he arrested Mr Eamon Murphy yesterday evening on suspicion of criminal damage.

He was charged four hours later, and Mr Murphy made no reply to either his arrest or his charge.

When Judge David Waters enquired about the jurisdiction he has in the case, Sergeant Chris Manton said the circumstances of this case may mean it goes to a higher court.

Mr Murphy was remanded on bail to appear again at Killarney District Court on March 5th for DPP directions.

The state did not object to bail, subject to a number of conditions.

These include that he is to stay away from the Harmony Inn direct provision centre, and any other direct provision centres.

He is to provide an address and phone number to gardaí, and sign on at Killarney garda station three days a week.

Defending solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said he had already provided the address and number, all conditions were fully agreeable, and his client would fully comply with them.

Last week, 21-year-old Evan Murphy of Rahanane, Kilcummin, Killarney, appeared in Listowel District Court facing a charge of criminal damage at the same direct provision centre on the same date.

He was also remanded to Killarney District Court on March 5th.