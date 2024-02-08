Advertisement
Killarney intends to become premier St Patrick's Day parade outside Dublin

Feb 8, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Killarney intends to become the premier St Patrick's Day parade outside of Dublin.

The goal was announced at the launch of this year's parade theme.

The 2024 festival, 'Echoes of Killarney Past', will reflect on the the town's history, folklore and legends.

The monks of Inisfallen Island, Ross Castle, and Queen Victoria’s 1861 visit are in particular focus.

As well as the parade, the weekend-long festival will also include performances by pianist Frank McNamara, soprano Megan Ruby Walsh, violinist Anne Phelan and lead Riverdance dancer Tomás Ó Sé.

Monday will bring more family entertainment with seanchaí Ray O’Sullivan and the Great Duck Dash on the River Deenagh in support of St Francis Special School in Beaufort.

Organisers say plans for an autism-friendly quiet space at the Anam Centre on East Avenue Road are at an advanced stage.

For more information, visit stpatricksfestivalkillarney.ie.

