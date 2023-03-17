Advertisement
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across Kerry

Mar 17, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
St. Patrick's Day celebrations across Kerry
Ukranian Community Killarney, taking part in St. Patrick's Day Festival Parade in Killarney on Friday. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/NO REPRO FEE/Issued 17th March 2023
It’s been a busy St. Patrick’s Day across Kerry.

Events have been taking place across the county all day.

The Killflynn and Abbeyfeale parades got underway at 4pm.

Earlier in the day, the Tralee parade took place.

The theme of this year’s celebration was Cupla Focal and the parade grand marshal was Garda Mary Gardiner.

Mayor of Tralee Councillor Mikey Sheehy said the event was a great success.

The Killarney parade took place at 2pm, the grand Marshal of the parade was Cathal Walshe.

Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher had this to say about the event.

