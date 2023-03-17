St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across Kerry

It’s been a busy St. Patrick’s Day across Kerry.

Events have been taking place across the county all day.

The Killflynn and Abbeyfeale parades got underway at 4pm.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Tralee parade took place.

The theme of this year’s celebration was Cupla Focal and the parade grand marshal was Garda Mary Gardiner.

Mayor of Tralee Councillor Mikey Sheehy said the event was a great success.

Advertisement

The Killarney parade took place at 2pm, the grand Marshal of the parade was Cathal Walshe.

Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher had this to say about the event.