Killarney hotel owner says rising prices for certain events impacts reputation of entire industry

A number of hotels in Dublin are charging up to four times the normal price to stay in the capital this St Patrick's weekend.

Around 220 thousand people are expected to arrive through Dublin Airport for the weekend, according to figures from DAA.

However, it's been reported some hotels and hostels are charging a lot more this weekend, with the Irish rugby team also playing in Dublin on Saturday.

Killarney hotel owner and Independent councillor Niall O'Callaghan says it impacts the reputation of the entire industry in Ireland:

