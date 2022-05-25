Killarney councillor denies hospitality sector is price gouging

A Killarney councillor is denying that the hospitality sector in Kerry is engaging in price-gouging.

Independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan, whose family runs the Fáilte hotel in Killarney, says there’s many factors feeding into the shortage of accommodation faced by tourists.

He says a percentage of rooms are taken out of the mainstream accommodation due to the arrival of Ukrainian refugees.

Advertisement

Cllr O'Callaghan says hotel accommodation should be booked in advance.

He claims that people can find good value in Kerry if they’re willing to shop around and options are available.

Advertisement

Cllr O’Callaghan says prices at the Fáilte hotel remain at the same rate from Monday through to Sunday and prices have increased 5 euro from last year.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan previously warned the hospitality sector against price-gouging amid reports of ballooning hotel room rates.

Cllr O'Callaghan is inviting Minister O’Donovan to spend a day with him at the Fáilte hotel.

Advertisement