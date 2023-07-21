Killarney father welcomes ceiling hoist breakthrough but says saga demonstrates bureaucracy 

A Killarney father says the saga his family faced around lobbying for fixed track ceiling hoists, demonstrates the bureaucracy involved.

Steve O’Mahony was reacting to confirmation that fixed track hoists will be included in Housing Adaption Grants for Older People and People with a Disability Schemes.

Minister for Education Norma Foley confirmed €83 million government funding in the scheme, will now cover the cost of installing the hoists.

Mr O’Mahony’s seven-year-old daughter, Alexis, has a PDH deficiency, a rare metabolic condition which causes brain abnormalities.

She has severe conditions including cerebral palsy, quadriplegia, and a high risk of aspiration, which makes her completely dependent, and her daily care requires two people to hoist her.

Mr O’Mahony says the breakthrough and funding is a welcome relief, but that lessons need to be learned.