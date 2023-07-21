Advertisement
News

Killarney father welcomes ceiling hoist breakthrough but says saga demonstrates bureaucracy 

Jul 21, 2023 13:34 By radiokerrynews
Killarney father welcomes ceiling hoist breakthrough but says saga demonstrates bureaucracy  Killarney father welcomes ceiling hoist breakthrough but says saga demonstrates bureaucracy 
Teresa, Alexis and Steve O'Mahony
Share this article

A Killarney father says the saga his family faced around lobbying for fixed track ceiling hoists, demonstrates the bureaucracy involved.

Steve O’Mahony was reacting to confirmation that fixed track hoists will be included in Housing Adaption Grants for Older People and People with a Disability Schemes.

Minister for Education Norma Foley confirmed €83 million government funding in the scheme, will now cover the cost of installing the hoists.

Advertisement

Mr O’Mahony’s seven-year-old daughter, Alexis, has a PDH deficiency, a rare metabolic condition which causes brain abnormalities.

She has severe conditions including cerebral palsy, quadriplegia, and a high risk of aspiration, which makes her completely dependent, and her daily care requires two people to hoist her.

Mr O’Mahony says the breakthrough and funding is a welcome relief, but that lessons need to be learned.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus