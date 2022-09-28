Advertisement
News

Killarney doctor believes extending GP visit card will result in waiting lists

Sep 28, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Killarney doctor believes extending GP visit card will result in waiting lists Killarney doctor believes extending GP visit card will result in waiting lists
Dr Gary Stack
Share this article

A Killarney doctor believes the extension of the GP visit card scheme will result in waiting lists for doctor appointments.

It was announced in the budget that free GP care will be extended to more than 400,000 people.

This brings in six and seven-year-olds, and those on or below the median income – more details on that have yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

Dr Gary Stack predicts these waiting lists will be the legacy of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly's decision.

He says GP capacity has already been exhausted with the taking on of Ukrainian patients.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus