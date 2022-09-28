Killarney doctor believes extending GP visit card will result in waiting lists

A Killarney doctor believes the extension of the GP visit card scheme will result in waiting lists for doctor appointments.

It was announced in the budget that free GP care will be extended to more than 400,000 people.

This brings in six and seven-year-olds, and those on or below the median income – more details on that have yet to be revealed.

Dr Gary Stack predicts these waiting lists will be the legacy of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly's decision.

He says GP capacity has already been exhausted with the taking on of Ukrainian patients.