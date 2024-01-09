Advertisement
Killarney Direct Provision Centre allowed operate under strict conditions

Jan 9, 2024 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Direct Provision Centre allowed operate under strict conditions
Kerry County Council fire officials and the operators of a direct provision centre have reached an agreement to allow the continued operation of a direct provision centre in Killarney pending the immediate carrying out of works to the premises.

The center at the Kingscourt Harmony Inn opened on the 22nd of November and is currently housing 67 International Protection Applicants.

The agreement was submitted to Killarney civil district Court this afternoon after 3 and a half hours of negotiations between the operators of Harmony Inn Limited and Council fire officials.

There are 8 conditions to be met, some of them by 8pm this evening in order for the centre to continue in full operation. Other works are to be completed by 3pm this coming Thursday.

Conditions include the provision of emergency lighting -the removal of a fence, the fitting of cold smoke seals to fire doors and ensuring the correct operation of all fire doors. Other works include the certification of all lighting and fire alarms as well as instillation of a fire escape on the western side of the building.

On receipt of the agreement, Judge David Waters referred to the matter to Friday's sitting of Listowel District Court for hearing or mention depending on the completion of the works to the satisfaction of the Chief Fire Officer.

Earlier the court had heard of the councils very grave and serious concerns about the building and that the risk to life was at issue in the case.

Kerry County Council had served the operators of the centre with a Fire notice in December which the operators were appealing before the court.

