Killarney cuckoo tracked in Italy

A Killarney cuckoo has been tracked in Italy.

Torc, the cuckoo, was tagged by the Cuckoo Tracking Project in Killarney National Park last month, but has now been traced to Northern Italy.

The project is collaboration between the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO).

It hopes to establish the reason behind the decline in the bird, by observing its migration patterns.

The cuckoos tagged in Killarney Natinal Park can be tracked live here.