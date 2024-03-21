Advertisement
Killarney court disrupted by protesters

Mar 21, 2024 18:11 By radiokerrynews
Killarney court disrupted by protesters
A civil circuit court sitting in Killarney was disrupted by protesters yesterday afternoon during proceedings.

The court which was being presided over by Judge Terry O Sullivan was in session when a group of protesters disrupted proceedings.

According to a statement from the courts service a group of people attended at Killarney Circuit Court yesterday in respect of two cases concerning one individual.

They neither identified themselves personally nor made known to the Court that they were from any group.

The court was hearing a case to do with equity matters at the time before Judge Terry O’Sullivan.

The relevant cases before the Court were Alice Miles -v- Michael Quirke - an Equity matter, & Kerry County Council -v- Michael P.(Peter) Quirke - a matter under the Planning & Development Acts.

Gardai were called & several members attended.

An arrest was made for contempt of court and that person was sent to Cork Prison for contempt of previous Court Orders pertaining to both cases.

It's understood that there was no member of An Garda Síochána in court at the time and that that proceedings were disrupted for 15 minutes.

