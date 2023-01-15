Advertisement
Killarney councillors to write to Health Ministers requesting X-ray and scanning units (for the region)

Jan 15, 2023 18:01 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Donal Grady (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Killarney councillors will write to the Minister for Health requesting an X-ray and scanning unit be provided for Killarney.

Speaking at the recent Killarney MD meeting, Independent councillor, Donal Grady, raised the motion, saying waiting times at UHK are unacceptable.

Cllr Grady said from personal experience, wait times of 8 to 10 hours are common, forcing people to leave without scans, or go to Mallow for such services.

He said the facilities are urgently needed, and if these were provided in Killarney, it would also ease the burden on UHK.

The motion was seconded by Kerry Independent Alliance councillor, John O’Donoghue

