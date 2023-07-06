Killarney councillors call for immediate meeting with Transport Minister on N22 bypass project

Elected members of Killarney Municipal District say the Transport Minister and TII need to explain the delays in the N22 bypass project.

Independent councillor, Niall Botty O’Callaghan says a delegation with Eamon Ryan is needed immediately in relation to the Farranfore Killarney bypass.

Cllr O’Callaghan says the N22 is a strategic economic corridor between Kerry and Cork, however funding for the project has been reduced.

He says both Kerry County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland are flummoxed by new emission laws (Cap 23 policy) introduced before Christmas.

Cllr O’Callaghan says Minister Ryan must meet with councillors.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD, Brendan Cronin echoed the calls for a meeting with the Transport Minister.

Cllr Cronin says TII must identify the preferred route corridor for the project immediately.

He says people have been awaiting this project for almost 30 years, and those in the four potential routes have been living in worry about their lands.

The Independent councillor says, 21 thousand vehicles use the road on a daily basis and with the progress on the Macroom bypass; the N22 is in danger of turning into the biggest car park in Ireland.