Killarney councillor says US Embassy warning is over the top and urges tourists to visit Kerry

Jul 26, 2023 17:48 By radiokerrynews
Killarney councillor says US Embassy warning is over the top and urges tourists to visit Kerry
A security awareness warning from the US Embassy, advising American tourists to exercise caution in Ireland, is over the top.

That’s according to Independent councillor, Niall Botty O’Callaghan, whose family own a hotel and bar in Killarney.

The alert was issued to US citizens, known to be in Ireland, following recent assaults in Dublin, including one which left an American man in hospital with life-altering injuries.

The warning urges people to keep a low profile; to avoid walking alone, especially at night; avoid carrying large amounts of cash, and avoid staring at mobile phones in public places.

Cllr O’Callaghan says there are issues in Dublin, as in every city in the world - but that should not affect tourism to Kerry.

He says American tourists will have common sense about the matter and visit the county.

