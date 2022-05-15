Advertisement
Killarney councillor says speeding poses risk to pedestrians in East Kerry village

May 15, 2022 14:05 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Maura Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
There’s a great risk posed to pedestrians and motorists in an East Kerry village due to speeding.

That’s according to Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae who made the claim at a recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District.

In response, Kerry County Council said the speed limit in Glenflesk village has been reduced and a number of speed indicators are being monitored at the location.

Council officals said proposals to introduce further traffic calming measures to Glenflesk have been prepared and will be presented to the elected members towards the latter half of the year.

Cllr Healy-Rae asked Killarney Municipal District engineer John Ahern to present the measures before July.

