Killarney councillor says speeding poses risk to pedestrians in East Kerry village

There’s a great risk posed to pedestrians and motorists in an East Kerry village due to speeding.

That’s according to Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae who made the claim at a recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District.

In response, Kerry County Council said the speed limit in Glenflesk village has been reduced and a number of speed indicators are being monitored at the location.

Council officals said proposals to introduce further traffic calming measures to Glenflesk have been prepared and will be presented to the elected members towards the latter half of the year.

Cllr Healy-Rae asked Killarney Municipal District engineer John Ahern to present the measures before July.