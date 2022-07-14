Killarney councillor says redevelopment of Fitzgerald Stadium would attract more events

Fitzgerald Stadium should be redeveloped in a bid to attract more concerts and events to Killarney.

That's according to Independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan.

He's called on the council to engage with Kerry GAA on forming a committee to investigate the feasibility.

Advertisement

During a recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr O’Callaghan said the Fitzgerald Stadium will now lie idle until the Allianz League begins and it’s time to build for the future.

Cllr O’Callaghan argued that between 25 to 40 million euro could be spent on the football stadium which would have massive economic benefits.

He suggested the formation of a committee who could investigate what can be done to bring the stadium up to higher standards.

Advertisement

He said nothing will be done if everybody sits back talking about it; it’s time to grasp the opportunity.

Councillors Maura Healy-Rae and John O’Donoghue both agreed with the motion.

Cllr Healy-Rae said it was the best proposal that’s come into the chamber in a long time and it would bring a massive boost for tourism in Killarney.

Advertisement

Councillor John O’Donoghue said the council should utilise the facility; he said it’s great to have a stadium in the middle of Killarney.