Killarney councillor rejects new legislation for short-term lets

Jun 23, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Brendan Cronin (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Killarney councillor has rejected new legislation for short term lets.

The new short-term let registration system is set to be launched by Fáilte Ireland early next year.

The new system will mean that property owners must register the accommodation with Fáilte Ireland as a short-term rental option.

Cllr Brendan Cronin says accommodation providers are being targeted and used as scapegoats to make up for the failings of successive governments to provide adequate housing.

He says they are providing a vital tourism service in the county and will sell up before submitting to the legislation.

