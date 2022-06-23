Killarney councillor rejects new legislation for short-term lets

A Killarney councillor has rejected new legislation for short term lets.

The new short-term let registration system is set to be launched by Fáilte Ireland early next year.

The new system will mean that property owners must register the accommodation with Fáilte Ireland as a short-term rental option.

Cllr Brendan Cronin says accommodation providers are being targeted and used as scapegoats to make up for the failings of successive governments to provide adequate housing.

He says they are providing a vital tourism service in the county and will sell up before submitting to the legislation.