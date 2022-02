A Killarney councillor has called for two apartments owned by Kerry County Council to be given to people on the social housing list.

Cllr Donal Grady made the call at the Killarney Municipal District meeting.

The two premises, located at the Reeks in Killarney, are being developed as offices but have been empty for eight years. Mr Grady says a change in planning for the premises should be considered now to provide extra housing.

