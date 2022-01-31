Killarney councillor calls for action on antisocial behaviour

A Killarney councillor has called for action to be taken in an area that's allegedly suffering from antisocial behaviour.

Speaking at the Killarney Municipal District meeting, Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O'Donoghue said he knows two people who've had car windows smashed as a result of antisocial behaviour at the entrance to the estate.

He said young people are climbing and hiding in trees at the entrance and throwing projectiles at oncoming traffic from above.

Kerry County Council says it has removed the undergrowth and low hanging branches surrounding the base of the trees.

The issue is due to be raised at the Ballyspillane Community Interagency Committee in February.